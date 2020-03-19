Global  

Martin County leaders announce state of emergency

"martin county" announced "a state of emergency" today.

"news 10" spoke "with martin county emergency management".

"they say"..

"the declaration" gives "the county" "more tools" to fight the pandemic.

It also gives "the county" "access to funding"



