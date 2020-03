Eagles Make Big Splash With Trade For Lions CB Darius Slay EAGLES MAKE A BIG MOVE TOBOLSTER THE DEFENSE.DON BELL CONTINUES TO PRACTICEGUIDELINES HE IS DOING SPORTSFROM HIS LIVING ROOM.BIG PLAY SLAY I'M DON BELLCOMING TO YOU FROM MY HOUSE ASWE CONTINUE OUR SOCIALDISTANCING BROADCASTING.EAGLES HAVE A COVER CORNERWITH A RESUME WORTH BRAGGINGABOUT.TODAY BIRDS TRADED THIRD ANDFIFTH ROUND PICKS TO THE LIONSFOR DARIUS SLAY, 29 YEAR-OLDIS A I THREE TIME PRO BOWLERAND LED LEAGUE IN PICKS IN2017.SLAY COMES TO PHILADELPHIA INNA GETS A THREE-YEAR DEAL WITH50 MILLION WITH 30 INGUARANTEES.MOVE REUNITE HIM WITHDEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JIMSCHWARTZ WHO WAS HIS HEADCOACH IN DETROIT.EAGLES NOW HAVE EIGHT PICKS INNEXT MONTH NFL DRAFT.ONE OTHER NEWS ITEM TOREPORT, 82ND DAD VAIL REGATTAHAS BEEN CANCELLED BECAUSE OFTHE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.IT WAS SCHEDULED FOR MAYEIGHTH, NINTH.