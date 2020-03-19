Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Miami-Dade Mayor Orders All Non-Essential Retail Told To Close Over Coronavirus Concerns

Miami-Dade Mayor Orders All Non-Essential Retail Told To Close Over Coronavirus Concerns

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
Miami-Dade Mayor Orders All Non-Essential Retail Told To Close Over Coronavirus Concerns

Miami-Dade Mayor Orders All Non-Essential Retail Told To Close Over Coronavirus Concerns

CBS4's Peter D'Oench spoke to one business owner who was behind the mayor's order because he felt people weren't taking social distancing recommendations seriously.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Seattle mayor orders coronavirus moratorium on evictions of small businesses, nonprofits

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has signed a coronavirus emergency order prohibiting evictions of small...
Seattle Times - Published

Los Angeles Launches New 'Safer at Home' Order Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Los Angeles County has ordered that all non-essential retail businesses shut down amid the...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CotlerDance

Cotler Dance Center RT @wsvn: #BREAKING - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has ordered the closure of all parks, beaches, non-essential retail shops and more. h… 25 minutes ago

roxie32819

Roxie🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ Miami-Dade County mayor orders all non-essential retail, commercial businesses closed https://t.co/ZPQLmcRxz0 49 minutes ago

JaceyWPLG

Jacey Birch Miami-Dade County mayor orders all non-essential retail, commercial businesses closed https://t.co/wAi2azH4Vz 2 hours ago

MakeupByRory

Rory Lee RT @LayronWPLG: Miami-Dade County mayor orders all non-essential retail, commercial businesses closed https://t.co/369BSvdJup 2 hours ago

Andreichas

Marco Polo RT @doug_hanks: Gelber with more news from @MayorGimenez — beaches orders to close in Miami-Dade tomorrow. Along with a wide list of the bu… 6 hours ago

1155f914a398437

Lorraine Sabater RT @WPLGLocal10: BREAKING NEWS: Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has ordered all non-essential retail and commercial businesses close… 6 hours ago

AmyCat68

SWEET BLUE KARMA*Rescue the Children*#RightMatters RT @tizzywoman: Miami-Dade County mayor orders all non-essential retail, commercial businesses closed. #DemCastFL https://t.co/pX0UwuxWB5 7 hours ago

GiveUsFree7

GiveUsFree Coronavirus Florida: Miami-Dade mayor orders all businesses to close that are not ‘essential’ https://t.co/lDqkF9BRsN 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh sends new message about coronavirus [Video]

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh sends new message about coronavirus

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is urging people to take care of each other amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:52Published
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio raises alarm over 'an explosion' of new coronavirus infections [Video]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio raises alarm over 'an explosion' of new coronavirus infections

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described the rate of new coronavirus infections as “staggering.” He said: "We're seeing an explosion of cases here in New York City.” According to Business..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.