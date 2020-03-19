Most day cares closing Monday 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:56s - Published With a few exceptions, most day cares are closing Monday. 0

Most day cares closing Monday
STARTING MONDAY, ALL DAY CARES WILL CLOSE WITH THE EXCEPTION OF THE CHILDREN OF FRONTLINE WORKERS.
HERE IS THE LIST OF THOSE WHO ARE QUALIFIED.
HEALTH CARE WORKERS, FIRST RESPONDERS AND FAMILIES WITH VULNERABLE CHILDREN.
OTHER ESSENTIAL WORKERS WILL ALSO GET DAYCARE, LIKE THOSE IN THE TRANSPORTATION, GROCERY AND PHARMACY SECTORS.





