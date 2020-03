Passenger on JetBlue flight that had coronavirus patient gives update 1 week after self-quarantine

WITH A POSITIVE COVID 19PASSENGER - TODAY ONE MAN WHOWAS ON THAT FLIGHT ISWONDERIGN WHY HE STILL HASN'BEEN TESTED FOR THE VIRUS .WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY IS LIVE OUTSIDE THEPALM BEACH COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT.MATT.KELLEY - SCOTT RODMAN -SAYSTHE HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAD TOLDHIM HE GO ANYWHERE HE WANTS -BUT HE'S NOT - WITH NO WAY OFKNOWING IF HE'S CONTAGIOUS -HE IS NOW IN HIS SECOND WEEKOF SELF QUARANTINE.100“ITVERY MENTALLY CHALLENGING”FROM HIS MOTHERS HOUSE IN PALMBEACH COUNTY, SCOTT RODMANSAYS HIS SELF QUARANTIHASNSPOKE WITH HIM LAST THURSDAY &AFTER HE FOUND OUT HE WASSITTING IN THE SAME ROW AS APASSENGER WHO WAS POSITIVE FORCOVID 19 ON A JETBLUE FLIGHTFROM NEW YORK TO PBIA.

NOW AWEEK LATERÃAND EXPERIENCINGA SLIGHT FEVER AND HEADACHES &SCOTT SAYS HE STILL CANTESTED FOR THE VIRUS.

515“ICOULDNI REACHED OUT TO THEIR PEOPLEITYOUWILL NOT TEST” HE IS TALKINGABOUT THE PALM BEACH COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT, WHICHRELEASED SCOTT AND THE OTHERPASSENGERS ON THAT FLIGHT WITHNO ORDERS FOR QUARANTINE ANDTO MONITOR THEMSELVESÃ(NATSOT FROM DOH LAST WEEK) SCOTTALSO SAYS HEALTH OFFICIALSSAID THEY WOULD CHECK IN DAILYON THE PASSENGERS.

THE LASTCALL HE SAYS HE GOT FROM THEALTH DEPARTMENT WAS A WEAGO.

1507“IBECAUSE LIKE I SAID WEINCREDIBLY UNPREPARED; THELACK OF TESTING IS EGREGIOUSIN MY OPINION”THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT DIDEMAIL A RESPONSE - SAYINGOTHER PASSENGERS ON THE PLANEWERE CONSIDERED NO RISK OR LOWRISK AND WERE TOLD MONITORTHEMSELVES FOR 14 DAYS - NOFOLLOW UP CALLS WERE NEEDEDAND PASSENGERS WERE TOLD TOCALL THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT ITHEY HAD ANY QUESTIONS.

