Coronavirus Update: Hope Rises For FDA To Fast-Track Drug Testing

Coronavirus Update: Hope Rises For FDA To Fast-Track Drug Testing

Coronavirus Update: Hope Rises For FDA To Fast-Track Drug Testing

There's hope that the FDA can fast-track drug testing to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic as the Senate tackles the economic downfall spawned by the virus; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

