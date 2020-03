Buffalo Strong: FeedMore WNY volunteer gives back to her community

IN THESECHALLENGING TIMES,7 EWN IS COMMITTEDTO BRINGING YOUSTORIES OF HOPETHAT CAPTURE THESPIRIT OF THE CITY OFGOOD NEIGHBORS.7 EWN REPORTERTAYLOR INTRODUCESUS TO ANOTHERFEEDMORE FAN ..WHO IS SHOWING USWE ARE BUFFALOSTRONG.KATE "BUFFALO ISVERY UNIQUE ANDWNY IS UNIQUE INTHAT IT'S FAMILYORIENTED.

WE'RE ALLIN THIS TOGETHER SOREALLY THIS IS A WAYFOR ME TO HELP MYNEIGHBORS, HELP MYFAMILY." :12KATE PIAZZA OFBUFFALO HASDEVOTED HER LIFE TOHELPING OTHERS.KATE "I'VE WORKEDFOR NON-PROFITS MYENTIRE LIFE.

MYPARENTS REALLYINSTILLED IN ME, HELPOTHERS BEFOREYOURSELF." :05SHE WORKS FORLEADERSHIP BUFFALODAY TO DAY..BUTTHINGS HAVE BEENSLOW LATELY.SO SHE SPENDS HERFREE TIME PACKINGEMERGENCY KITSAND DELIVERINGMEALS.CATHERINE "IT'S SOHEARTENING, WE'RESO GRATEFUL TO HAVEPEOPLE LIKE KATE.WE'VE SEEN ANUPTICK IN NEED AT ALLOF OUR PARTNERFOOD PANTRIES.THEY'RE CALLING USSAYING THEY'RESERVING DOUBLE,TRIPLE THE CLIENTSTHAN THEY'VE EVERSERVED." :12STANDUP:"DELIVERING MEALSDOOR TO DOOR GETSA LITTLE MOREDIFFICULT WHEN YOUADD IN THE RULES OFSOCIAL DISTANCING.FOR EXAMPLE, I'MABOUT 6 FEET FROMTHAT DOOR HANDLERIGHT NOW.

BUTFEEDMORE WNY ISTRYING DIFFERENTWAYS TO WORKAROUND THE NEWREALITY." :12KATE "LOTS OF HANDSANITIZER, JUSTASKING THEM CAN IPUT YOUR MEALDOWN ON A TABLERATHER THANHANDING IT OFF.

JUSTTRYING TO KEEP THATDISTANCE, LOTTA FISTBUMPS." :10CATHERINE "OUR WNYNEIGHBORS CONTINUETO RISE TO THECHALLENGE.

COVID 19IS NO MATCH FOR THEGENEROSITY OF WNY.":06WILLIAM, FOODRECIPIENT "YEAH, ITHELPS A LOT" :02KATE "FEEDMORE WNYWILL NEEDCONTINUOUS HELPFOR THE NEXT FEWMONTHS OR WEEKS,SO IF YOU'RE HEALTHYAND ABLE BODIED, WEDEFINITELY COULDUSE SOME HELP." :08IF YOU WANT TO HELPOR IF YOU NEED FOODASSISTANCE, YOU CANFIND MOREINFORMATION ON OURWEBSITE AT WKBWDOT COM.IN BUFFALO, TAYLOREPPS, 7EWN.