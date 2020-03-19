Global  

HBO Max Delays 'Friends Reunion Special | THR News

HBO Max Delays 'Friends Reunion Special | THR News
HBO Max's eagerly anticipated 'Friends' reunion special is being delayed.
Friends will have to wait for reunion as coronavirus postpones shoot

Fans of Friends will now have to wait a tad longer to view the special reunion episode on it as...
Mid-Day - Published

'Friends' reunion special at HBO Max delayed due to coronavirus concerns

The planned "Friends" reunion has been delayed due to disruptions in Hollywood caused by the...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •The VergeReutersJust Jared



'Friends' Reunion Delayed Due to Coronavirus [Video]

'Friends' Reunion Delayed Due to Coronavirus

'Friends' Reunion Delayed Due to Coronavirus Filming on the HBO Max show was supposed to begin next month. Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc..

Duration: 00:43Published
'Friends' reunion special coming soon [Video]

'Friends' reunion special coming soon

U.S. — It's been nearly 16 years since the last episode of Friends graced our screens, but it's also been 16 years of never-ending repeats. But Courteney Cox, the actress who played OCD..

Duration: 01:29Published
