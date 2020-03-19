HBO Max Delays 'Friends Reunion Special | THR News

The planned "Friends" reunion has been delayed due to disruptions in Hollywood caused by the...

Fans of Friends will now have to wait a tad longer to view the special reunion episode on it as...

CenCom HBO Max Delays Friends Reunion, Still Hopes to Film in Time for May Launch. https://t.co/ORWlynIJGB https://t.co/IL7WrRqn4A 6 hours ago

richard dupuy RT @CenCom : HBO Max Delays Friends Reunion, Still Hopes to Film in Time for May Launch. https://t.co/ORWlynIJGB https://t.co/IL7WrRqn4A 5 hours ago