Evangeline Lilly Won’t Self-Quarantine Due to Coronavirus The actress is refusing to take the advice from health officials to practice social distancing.

Lilly shared some of her daily routine with her followers on Instagram.

Lilly responded to the comments and said that she is living with her father, who has stage four leukemia.

Health officials across the U.S. have asked people to self-quarantine, but Lilly feels the government is being too controlling.

