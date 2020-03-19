Global  

Evangeline Lilly Won't Self-Quarantine Due to Coronavirus

Evangeline Lilly Won’t Self-Quarantine Due to Coronavirus The actress is refusing to take the advice from health officials to practice social distancing.

Lilly shared some of her daily routine with her followers on Instagram.

Evangeline Lilly, via Instagram The post received thousands of comments and criticism that Lilly was not taking the spread of the virus seriously.

Lilly responded to the comments and said that she is living with her father, who has stage four leukemia.

Evangeline Lilly, via Instagram Health officials across the U.S. have asked people to self-quarantine, but Lilly feels the government is being too controlling.

Evangeline Lilly, via Instagram

