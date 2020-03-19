Trump presses FDA to fast-track potential coronavirus drugs 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:51s - Published Trump presses FDA to fast-track potential coronavirus drugs U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday (March 19) called on U.S. health regulators to expedite potential therapies aimed at treating COVID-19 amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, saying it could lead to a breakthrough while a vaccine is still under development. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

