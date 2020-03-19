Global  

UK PM Johnson: we can get on top of coronavirus in 12 weeks

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Britain hopes to turn the tide on the coronavirus within the next 12 weeks if people follow government advice so that the number of those acquiring the virus will be decreasing by end of June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

