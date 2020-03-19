Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tulsi Gabbard ends presidential bid, endorses Biden

Tulsi Gabbard ends presidential bid, endorses Biden

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Tulsi Gabbard ends presidential bid, endorses Biden

Tulsi Gabbard ends presidential bid, endorses Biden

U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end &quot;forever wars,&quot; dropped her long-shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday and endorsed front-runner Joe Biden in a video posted to Twitter.

Freddie Joyner has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic Representative Gabbard ends presidential bid, endorses Biden

U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end "forever wars," dropped...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaCBC.caDenver PostThe AgeChicago S-T


Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid, gives support to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is suspending her presidential campaign,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •The Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tulsi Gabbard Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden [Video]

Tulsi Gabbard Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden

(Reuters) - U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end “forever wars,” dropped her long-shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Gabbard Drops Out [Video]

Gabbard Drops Out

On Thursday, Tulsi Gabbard ended her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 elections. Business Insider reports she was the last female candidate in the Democratic race. Gabbard had the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.