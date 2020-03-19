Tulsi Gabbard ends presidential bid, endorses Biden
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published
52 minutes ago < > Embed
Tulsi Gabbard ends presidential bid, endorses Biden
U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end "forever wars," dropped her long-shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday and endorsed front-runner Joe Biden in a video posted to Twitter.
Freddie Joyner has more.
Recent related news from verified sources
U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end "forever wars," dropped... Reuters - Published 8 hours ago Also reported by • Premium Times Nigeria • CBC.ca • Denver Post • The Age • Chicago S-T
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is suspending her presidential campaign,... Seattle Times - Published 8 hours ago Also reported by • The Age
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Tulsi Gabbard Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end “forever wars,” dropped her long-shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 6 hours ago
Gabbard Drops Out On Thursday, Tulsi Gabbard ended her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 elections. Business Insider reports she was the last female candidate in the Democratic race. Gabbard had the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31 Published 6 hours ago