Telehealth Counseling Services in Rochester

Telehealth Counseling Services in Rochester

Telehealth Counseling Services in Rochester

As we practice social distancing and spend most of our time at home - the coronavirus pandemic can start to take a toll on our mental health.

Telehealth Counseling Services in Rochester

But now - there's a new way to get help from the safety of your own home.

But now - there's a new way to get help from the safety of your own home.

Telehealth medicine-vo-1 telehealth medicine-vo-4 family service rochester is providing counseling sessions to patients via video.

You can use a smartphone..

You can use a smartphone.. Tablet or computer after completing a few online forms. The business says with the outbreak of covid-19 many people may be experiencing feelings of anxiety, fear and stress. Ashleigh Dowis from Family Service Rochester says knowing that they have a space to go where they don't necessarily have to go into the office to continue to receive support or new support about any situations going on with them.

The businesses says clients can use the "zoom" app during their therapy sessions.

/ here to help-vo-2 and all of




