Stimulus checks could be on the way

Coronavirus the federal government is looking at ways to stabilize the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

That means you could end up with some extra cash in your pocket.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live in mason city to explain.

Nick?

Katie and george á start keeping an eye on your mailbox, instead of bills like these you could end up getting a check from uncle sam.

Congress is working on a one point two trillion dollar stimulus package,... which means most adults will end up getting one thousand dollars, plus an additional five hundred dollars per child.

We don't know exactly when those checks will be mailed out, but congress wants the stimulus to happen as soon as possible.

Earlier i spoke with rayce hardy, economics instructor at riverland community college.

He thinks the program would help the economy in the short term, but it wouldn't be enough for a family to im sure the vast majority of people are going to take that check, in general, on average a thousand dollars and they're going to spend it relatively quickly.

In that way it does have a positive effect, but again when you take an individual family, a thousand dollars, that's not going to save a family.

I also asked hardy if people might be tempted to save the money, instead of spending it.

He says because of human behavior, people are more likely to go out and spend it.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// thanks nick.

You might remember back in 2008, the federal government did a similar stimulus plan.

