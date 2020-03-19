Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senior Shopipng

Senior Shopipng

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Senior Shopipng

Senior Shopipng

A grocery store is going the extra mile to help protect senior citizens in the community amid the covid-19 threat.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Senior Shopipng

A grocery store is going the extra mile to help protect senior citizens in the community amid the covid-19 threat.

Caledonia shop and save is giving seniors an hour to shop before the doors open for business.

Our stephanie poole has the story.

Water, meat, and cleaning supplies.

Margaret blair is filling up her shopping cart with necessities at caledonia's shop n save senior hour.

" we're just pleased to death with this and we can get here before the crowds get here and we can come here before we start doing other things."

Blair says having the hour to shop- without the general public- gives her a chance to grab everything she needs.

" i think we have so many older people in the community and they're scared to get out.

I think be able to come early this morning,i think it's a very good benefit."

Close to 20 show up each morning to take advantage of this opportunity.

Assistant manager linda woody says senior hour gives an alternate way to shop without navigating through large crowds.

" they don't have to worry about someone close to them, they don't have to worry about bumping into them.

If they need the extra help we are here to give them the extra help."

" they can come in before all the rush comes in and so they can feel like their in a safer place and do some grocery shopping and get out of the house a little bit.

I think it's great how our community in caledonia has put this together for them."

And before the doors open, employees sanitize the entire store and restock the shelves.

" we wipe down everything like doorknobs, we wipe the door where they come in and we keep things swept and clean."

"we appreciate them going out of their way to do this for us."

The general manager says even after the coronavirus threat shop and save will continue to offer senior hour from 6am to 7am.



Recent related news from verified sources

Indian Railways withdraws concessions for senior citizens from making nonessential journeys to curb COVID-19

A large number of requests are already being received by Indian Railways for cancellation of tickets...
Zee News - Published

Publix blocks off specific hours for senior shopping during coronavirus outbreak

Publix Super Markets Inc. has blocked off two hours per week for seniors to do their grocery shopping...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Helping senior veterans during the coronavirus crisis [Video]

Helping senior veterans during the coronavirus crisis

Helping senior veterans during the coronavirus crisis

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
WXYZ Senior Salutes: Shrine girls basketball and Detroit Loyola baseball [Video]

WXYZ Senior Salutes: Shrine girls basketball and Detroit Loyola baseball

WXYZ Senior Salutes: Shrine girls basketball and Detroit Loyola baseball. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.