Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oblong receives funding to fix wastewater lagoons

Oblong receives funding to fix wastewater lagoons

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Oblong receives funding to fix wastewater lagoons
Oblong receives funding to fix wastewater lagoons
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Oblong receives funding to fix wastewater lagoons

Oblong illinois has been struggling to find ways to pay for a project to fix wastewater issues in the village.

The environmental protection agency has mandated a clean up.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how a new funding source may solve those problems. pk} "the epa has mandated that the village of oblong fix issues with it's wastewater lagoons.

For months now the village has been working to find funding the nearly half a million dollar project.

Now funding has been found.

Right now the village's wastewater lagoons are full.

A project to fix the lagoons and bring sludge down would cost roughly four hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

Oblong attempted to get grant funding last year.

However to get that funding the village would have had to double it's rates.

Oblong qualified for the community development assistance program.

Crawford county recently divided up funding they received...and oblong got enough to pay for the project in full.

I had the chance to talk with oblong mayor teresa fielder.

She says the funding keeps the cost off the tax payer.

"what would probably happen is we would have to start raising sewer bills to get enough money to do this project.

This will keep us from doing that and this will put us in line for probably fifty years down the road that we'll be set."

"the mayor says she hopes to see the project begin just after the harvest of 2021.

In oblong,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.