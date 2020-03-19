Oblong receives funding to fix wastewater lagoons

Oblong illinois has been struggling to find ways to pay for a project to fix wastewater issues in the village.

The environmental protection agency has mandated a clean up.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how a new funding source may solve those problems. "the epa has mandated that the village of oblong fix issues with it's wastewater lagoons.

For months now the village has been working to find funding the nearly half a million dollar project.

Now funding has been found.

Right now the village's wastewater lagoons are full.

A project to fix the lagoons and bring sludge down would cost roughly four hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

Oblong attempted to get grant funding last year.

However to get that funding the village would have had to double it's rates.

Oblong qualified for the community development assistance program.

Crawford county recently divided up funding they received...and oblong got enough to pay for the project in full.

I had the chance to talk with oblong mayor teresa fielder.

She says the funding keeps the cost off the tax payer.

"what would probably happen is we would have to start raising sewer bills to get enough money to do this project.

This will keep us from doing that and this will put us in line for probably fifty years down the road that we'll be set."

"the mayor says she hopes to see the project begin just after the harvest of 2021.

In oblong,