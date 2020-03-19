Macon Transit Authority implements plan to reduce COVID-19 spread

Start of next week, but back in the macon bibb county transit authority is county transit the macon bibb welcome back.

The macon bibb county transit authority is making several changes to minimize contact and practice social distancing.

Starting monday, there will be reduced routes and hours.

Riders will need to use the rear doors and submit to a temperature check.

If your temperature is over 100- point-4, you will not be allowed on the bus.

Riders will not be able to ride continuous, and must get off