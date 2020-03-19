Child nutrition staff serve over 1000 meals to students

For some students..schoo l lunch is the only real meal they eat during the day.

With schools closing down for two weeks, school administrators made sure everyone is fed ."

Nats)-bus it was a warm thursday morning in starkville.

The bus pulled up to this neighborhood and stopped by a handful of children..

(nat)-kids talking but this wasnt a bus stop..and the driver did not pick them up to take them to school.

Instead the staff handed them free lunches..

((sot)) "each lunch that we're providing has all 3 food groups."

Ginny hill- child nutrition director 0:19;24-0:23 director of child nutrition for the school district, ginny hill said meals to go serves lunch to students on their 20 bus routes.but you can also drive up and receive lunch for a student at starkville high school, sudduth elementary and henderson stewart.

((sot)) "yesterday we did over 1600 sack lunches on our bus routes and about 200 lunches at our drive up locations in starkville."

As the children walked back to their homes..cafeteria staff prepped meals for the next day..

(nats) ginny hill said the district received a waiver to serve meals to students during this unanticipated school closure.

Students have an extended spring break, after administrators kept the schools closed as a response to covid-19.

(nats) meanwhile..

Cafeteria staff will make deli sandwiches, provide a side of vegetables, fruits and a breakfast snack for the next week.

Trt-1:12;20 hill said they will serve lunch through next week but will have to reconvene to see what the schools' plans are.

Live in starkville nicole dantzler wtva nine news.

