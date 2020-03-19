Prince Harry cancels 2020 Invictus Games 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published Prince Harry cancels 2020 Invictus Games Prince Harry has cancelled the 2020 Invictus Games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as organisers are now looking ahead to the 2021 games.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this URBANTIAN™ Coronavirus outbreak cancels Prince Harry's Invictus Games planned for May - Mirror Online https://t.co/p22qfOGZQu… https://t.co/399azB8i9o 45 minutes ago Content Catcher Prince Harry cancels 2020 Invictus Games https://t.co/kR2NyWy6t1 March 19, 2020 Prince Harry has canceled the Invi… https://t.co/EC9jfRKulU 2 hours ago EvanH ErikM. 🚜🏗🌳 RT @Reashelby1: Why do his messages always look like hostage videos? Coronavirus outbreak cancels Prince Harry's Invictus Games planned for… 3 hours ago divaswiki Prince Harry cancels 2020 Invictus Games https://t.co/OE9ZuQCZdc https://t.co/8pIRubhcAM 3 hours ago Claudia Angel Prince Harry 'sorry' after coronavirus cancels Invictus Games but tells competitors 'look each other' in video mess… https://t.co/xO8oEsHiCf 3 hours ago begusic adriann RT @TimOLoan: Disappointing but necessary. Coronavirus outbreak cancels Prince Harry's Invictus Games planned for May https://t.co/0l887aNi… 6 hours ago Summer Belle Dishevelled looking like he just got kicked out of bed. Coronavirus outbreak cancels Prince Harry's Invictus Games… https://t.co/E7Naj0PxKj 7 hours ago mimigirl RT @podsave: Coronavirus outbreak cancels Prince Harry's Invictus Games planned for May https://t.co/SAHhp3eFCy 8 hours ago