Passenger on JetBlue flight that had coronavirus patient gives update 1 week after self-quarantine

SAYS HE IS STILL LOOKING FORANSWERS FROM HEALTH OFFICIALS.HE IS STILL LOCKED DOWN IN AHOME IN PALM BEACH COUNTY -UNAWARE IF HE CAN INFECTOTHERS.WPTV NEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S MATTSCZESNY SPOKE WITH HIM TODAYAND IS LIVE OUTSIDE THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT.KELLEY - HE SAYS SINCE HEHASN'T BEEN TESTED - HEDOESN'T WANT TO TAKE ANYCHANCES OF SPREADING THE VIRUS- AND HE SAYS DEALING WITH THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT HERE HASN'BEEN EASY.1241“I DONSLIGHTEST CLUE WHATIN PALM BEACH COUNTY“ SCOTTRODMAN SPOKE BY FACETIME FROMHIS PARENTS PALM BEACH COUNTYHOME.

ONE WEEK AFTER BEING ONA NEW YORK TO PBIA JETBLUEFLIGHT WITH A PASSENGERTESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID 19ÃSCOTT SAYS HEAND NO CONTACT WITH THE COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT IN A WEEK.1410“THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHWOULD CHECK IN ON OUR STATUSDAILY TO SEE OF ANY OF US HADGOTTEN THE SYMPTOMS AND THATDID NOT HAPPEN” SCOTT SAYSTHIS WEEK WHILE ON SELFQUARANTINE - HE RAN A SLIGHTFEVER AND HAD HEAD AND BODYACHESÃSYMPTOMS THAT HE SAYS- HEENOUGH TO GET A TEST.

SCOTT &WHO SAYS HE WAS TWO SEATS AWAYFROM THE POSITIVE PASSENGER &DECIDED ON HIS OWN TOQUARANTINE HEANGRIER BY THE DAY AS HE SITSWAITING NOT KNOWING IF HE HASTHE VIRUSÃTESTING FOR COVID19 IS STILL NOT WIDELYAVAILABLE.

1125“IT ALSOINFURIATES ME THAT THE NBAPLAYERS THAT ARE ASYMPTOMATICARE GETTING TESTED FULL TEAMSARE GETTING TESTED ANDBASEBALL TEAMS ARE GETTINGTESTED WHEN THEYSHOWING ANY SYMPTOMS, AND ICANPEOPLE ACROSS THE COUNTRYDESERVE THOSE TESTS” WEREACHED OUT TO THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT ABOUT HIS CONCERNSAND GOT AN EMAIL- SAYING OTHERPASSENGERS ON THE PLANE WERECONSIDERED NO RISK OR LOW RISKAND WERE TOLD TO MONITORTHEMSELVES FOR 14 DAYS - NOFOLLOW UP CALLS WERE NEEDEDAND PASSENGERS WERE TOLD TOCALL THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT IFTHEY HAD ANY QUESTIONS.THERE WERE OVER A HUNDREDPEOOLE ON THAT PLANE AND WEDON'T KNOW IF ANY OTHERS HAVEQUARANTINED THEMSELVES - THEYCERTIANLY ARE NOT REQUIRED TOQUARANTINE.

