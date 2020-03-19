Coronavirus Church Fear

People are turning to their faith tonight during these trying times.

Tyler druin has that story tonight from henderson.

Several govoners across the united states have asked churchs to dismiss service?

Here in the tr?

State some pastors say theyre coming up with other plans to meet with their congergation daily.

"well at our church we have mostly the vulnerable population, they are very concerned about catching the virus, they fear death" disapearing toliet paper?

Cruise ships stranded?

Classrooms empty?

Casinos dark?

Servers and bartenders st uck at home?

The ecomomy taking a hit?

And church canceled.

Something so many turn to on a weekly, sometimes daily basis to griev?

Worship smile and have hope?

"we need more prayer, and the power of prayer will mean a lot, and it will heal this."

At presbyterian church of henderson?

Rev.

Hoey says making accomidations for the ederly has been a top priorit?

Encougaring those to stay home who are at high risk maintaining their fait?

To over come a global crisi?

"a lot of concern has been over care of the congregation, as they are self quarantined, we have initiated telephone calling tree, our women's group is calling everyone in the church and checking in with them" some took to facebook?

Expressing love for their god?

Finding light?

In what they believe?

The president tweeting moments ago "we are going to win, sooner rather than later, the world is at war with a hidden enemy" "i believe in the lord, and i know with prayer, he will bring us through it."

"i think our god is bigger than all this, we are to let our request be known to god, through prayer, i think a lot of the anxiety can be lessened " rev.hoey says he plans to meet with members of his congergation monday through friday at 4:10 pm?

If you're interested in joining that video conference call, you can head to our website, wevv.com there we'll give you instructions on how you can do so, in henderson, tyler druin 44news.

Please stay with 44news on air and online as we continue to watch the spread of the coronavirus