Representative Ben McAdams Becomes Second Congress Member To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Rep.

Ben McAdams of Utah became the second member of Congress to test positive for the coronavirus.

According to Business Insider, the congressman said he first developed “mild cold-like symptoms.” After talking to a doctor, he quarantined himself and then developed a fever, dry cough and labored breathing.

McAdams said he will continue to get Utahns the resources they need as he works from home.

He then urged Utahns “to take this seriously and follow the heath recommendations” from the CDC.