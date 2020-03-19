Global  

Inheritance movie - Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Simon Pegg, Chace Crawford

Inheritance movie - Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Simon Pegg, Chace Crawford

Inheritance movie - Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Simon Pegg, Chace Crawford

Inheritance movie - Official Trailer (HD) - Vertical Entertainment Plot synopsis: The patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.

Starring: Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Simon Pegg & Chace Crawford Directed by Vaughn Stein Available on DirecTV starting 4/23, in theaters & On-Demand starting 5/22.

"Inheritance (2020)" - cast: Simon Pegg, Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, Patrick Warburton, Marque Richardson

*Release date :* TBA 2020 *Synopsis :* "Inheritance" explores what happens when the patriarch of a...
