Inheritance movie - Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Simon Pegg, Chace Crawford

Inheritance movie - Official Trailer (HD) - Vertical Entertainment Plot synopsis: The patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.

Starring: Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Simon Pegg & Chace Crawford Directed by Vaughn Stein Available on DirecTV starting 4/23, in theaters & On-Demand starting 5/22.