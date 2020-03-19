Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delayed | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:47s - Published < > Embed
Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delayed | THR News
Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams and more big name stars team up for a collab amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Noah launches 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' from his home and the highly-anticipated 'Friends' reunion special is delayed.
Imagine if your Dad wrote a dirty book. Most people would try to ignore it and pretend it had never happened - but not Jamie Morton. Instead, he's decided to read it to the world in the award-winning..