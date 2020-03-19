Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delayed | THR News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:47s - Published Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delayed | THR News Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams and more big name stars team up for a collab amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Noah launches 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' from his home and the highly-anticipated 'Friends' reunion special is delayed.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Eric Chung RT @iammcjin: After watching that Imagine video, it’s only right all the Asian celebs come together for a rendition of Billy Joel’s classic… 56 minutes ago Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @THRtv: Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delayed | THR News… 1 hour ago MC Jin After watching that Imagine video, it’s only right all the Asian celebs come together for a rendition of Billy Joel… https://t.co/KoPnW1nerx 1 hour ago THR TV News Celebs Come Together for 'Imagine' Collaboration, Trevor Noah Launches New YouTube Series & 'Friends' Reunion Delay… https://t.co/oDx8Uyfvw6 2 hours ago Emma O'Mahony RT @ronronzo: To counteract the American celebs singing 'Imagine', I would like all Irish celebs to come together and create a video of the… 4 hours ago