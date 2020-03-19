How To Deal When You Live With Someone Who May Have COVID-19

If you live with someone who's exhibiting mild symptoms of the coronavirus, prepare to ride it out with them at home.

That's because most people won't qualify for testing unless they’ve been in contact with confirmed coronavirus patients.

According to HuffPost, the first thing to do is to isolate the person physically, ideally in a separate room.

When in contact with them, use protective gear and stay six feet away if possible.

Give them disposable plates and cutlery, and clean surfaces scrupulously.

Treat symptoms as you would with any other upper respiratory infection.

Humidifiers, ibuprofen, and cough syrup are all helpful.

Finally, don't isolate the person socially.

Keep in touch and monitor symptoms via Skype.

If breathing problems ensure, call for medical help.