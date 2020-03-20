Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Volunteer emergency group preparing for coronavirus spread

Volunteer emergency group preparing for coronavirus spread

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Volunteer emergency group preparing for coronavirus spread
Volunteer emergency group preparing for coronavirus spread
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Volunteer emergency group preparing for coronavirus spread

RESTAURANTS TO CURBSIDE ORDRIVE-THROUGH.WE'VE COVERED A LOT ABOUT HOWHOSPITALS AND MEDICAL GROUPSAROUND OMAHA ARE PREPARING FORTHE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS ANDTHE INFLUX OF PATIENTS NEEDINGTREATMENT BUT HOW ARE SMALLTOWNS ACROSS THE REGION PREPAREDFOR THE PANDEMIC?WE WENT OUT TO TALK WITH AVOLUNTEER RESCUE DEPARTMENT INMILLS COUNTY, IOWA.



Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Emergency powers in virus fight must not be used to quash dissent: UN experts

Countries going into crisis mode over the spread of the deadly new coronavirus must not use the...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Movie Theaters Ask US Congress For Coronavirus Emergency Relief [Video]

Movie Theaters Ask US Congress For Coronavirus Emergency Relief

A trade group representing U.S. movie theater owners asked for emergency relief after being forced to close down. The National Association of Theatre Owners asked congress to approve loan guarantees to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published
Thai authorities condemn volunteer health worker seen spraying passengers with 'disinfectant' [Video]

Thai authorities condemn volunteer health worker seen spraying passengers with 'disinfectant'

A health worker was seen spraying commuters with disinfectant as they queued for a bus in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday (March 11). The practice was carried out by volunteer health worker Somsak..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.