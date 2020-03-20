COVID-19 causes Fort Myers restaurant to close for good



Recent related videos from verified sources Fox 4 News Latest Headlines | March 19, 9am



Watch the latest Fox 4 News headlines any time. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:11 Published 10 hours ago Record Breaking Heat



We broke a record yesterday afternoon hitting 91°. We will continue on this hot streak for a while as an area of high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:03 Published 14 hours ago