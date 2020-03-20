Global  

Gold Medalist Matthew Pinsent Urges Olympics To Be Cancelled

Four-time Olympic rowing champion Matthew Pinsent called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be cancelled.

He called the International Olympic Committee “tone deaf” for continuing the Games despite the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Reuters, the Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 24- Aug.

9.

Pinsent said the training, travel and focus needed to prepare for the Olympics would disobey government lock down instructions.

