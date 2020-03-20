What A Coincidence: GOP Senator Dumped Up To $1.5m In Stock While Downplaying Pandemic

Senate Intelligence Committee chair and Senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.) sold off a load of stock recently.

According to Gizmodo, Sen.

Burr sold off between $562,029 and $1.56 million in stock.

Burr's move came just a few weeks before telling wealthy constituents in private that the global spread of the coronavirus would be “akin to the 1918 pandemic.'

It was also while he was in a position to receive briefings from intelligence agencies on the matter.

On Feb.