Emotional Support

Emotional Support

Emotional Support

Lee University experts give us tips about how to stay emotionally stable during your social distancing.

Emotional Support

Uncertainty, it's important to make sure you're staying healthy, mentally as well as physically.

Psychologists say its important to keep spirits light, especially with children.

Also, make sure you're gathering information from only a couple trusted sites so you're not constantly overwhelmed with information.

David quagliana, ph.d.: "it's okay to listen to your emotions, but then what we want to do is something other than just react to them.

So i would tell people that physical activity of some sort would be helpful."

Heather lewis quagliana, ph.d.: "this idea of social distancing does not mean that we are socially disconnected.

It is important to still maintain emotional connection even though we don't have physical closeness at this point."

You can find more resources on anxiety and more specifically how to help your children's mental health during this time on our website, wdef-dot-com.

During these frightening



'Metal-morphosis - how rock became my rock'

Eileanor Crilly, 18, describes the emotional support she receives from rock and heavy metal.
BBC News - Published


