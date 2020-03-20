KC medical scrubs company offers discount to local workers now < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:46s - Published KC medical scrubs company offers discount to local workers A Kansas City-based company is staying open to help those who help others. TiScrubs makes medical scrubs and ships them all over the country, but the company is going the extra mile for its local customers by offering KC-area workers a 25% discount. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend KC medical scrubs company offers discount to local workers A BUSINESS IN THE METROIS HOLDING STRONG --AND THEIR WORK ISIMPORTANT IN THISPANDEMIC.NOW -- THEY'RE READY TOHELP OTHERS WHO MAYHAVE FALLEN ON HARDTIMES.HERE'S 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMES.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING:"It's quite the process makingmedical scrubs, behind meyou can see one step in theequation, the printing process.TIScrubs wants its customersto know it's there for themduring this difficult time."WHILE THE WORLD ISSLOWING DOWN -PRODUCTION AT T-ISCRUBS IS SPEEDING UP.THE ONLINE-COMPANYBASED IN KC SENDS THEIRPRODUCTS TO MEDICALPROFESSIONALS ACROSSTHE COUNTRY.CEO NATALIE BUSCH SAYSIT ONLY TAKES A FEWPEOPLE TO KEEP THINGSRUNNING - SO THEBUSINESS CAN STAY OPEN.BUSCH SAYS IT TOOK ASMALL HIT WHEN THESTOCK MARKET DROPPED -BUT SINCE THEN -BUSINESS HAS BEENSTEADY.NATALIE BUSCH, CEO, TISCRUBS"I think given the fact that thewhole city and the wholecountry is shut down isprobably still a pretty goodthing, we're pleased that we'rejust able to maintain rightnow.AS A WAY TO THANK THEHARD WORKING FOLKS INTHE MEDICAL FIELD - THECOMPANY WILL OFFER A 25PERCENT DISCOUNT FORTHOSE IN THE K-C METRO.NATALIE BUSCH, CEO, TISCRUBS"If we can just help themrelieve that financial burden alittle bit and be there for themand give them a product thatthey depend on and knowthey're going to be able to get,that's just really important tous right now."THE COMPANY RECENTLYLAUNCHED A K-C PRIDECOLLECTION WITH SPRINGSPORTS IN MIND.BUSCH IMAGINEDWORKERS WEARING THEMON FRIDAYS WHILEGETTING EXCITED FORSPORTING KC AND THEROYALS.SHE HOPES THEY'LL STILLGET WORN - BUT AS A WAYTO BRING THE COMMUNITYTOGETHER.IN KANSAS CITY, EMMAJAMES, 41 ACTION NEWS.





