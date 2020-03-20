Global  

Newsom Projects 56% Of Californians Will Catch Coronavirus

Newsom Projects 56% Of Californians Will Catch Coronavirus

Newsom Projects 56% Of Californians Will Catch Coronavirus

The governor said on Thursday that a projected 25.5 million people in the state could catch the virus.

Governor Newsom: 25.5 Million People In CA Could Get The Virus

Governor Newsom: 25.5 Million People In CA Could Get The Virus

The governor projects approximately 56% of Californians could get the coronavirus over an eight-week period.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:20Published
60,000 Homeless Californians Could Contract Coronavirus

60,000 Homeless Californians Could Contract Coronavirus

California could be facing thousands of new cases of coronavirus if projections are accurate regarding the homeless population. Studies show that more than 60,000 homeless people could become ill with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
