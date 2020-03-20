WE'VE POLLED COMPLETELY LOSTTHEIR JOB BECAUSE OF THE VIRUS.



Tweets about this Mobilinks RT @JackMa: Friends, Hospitals in outbreak countries will face huge challenges coping with the surge of patients. The clinical practitione… 2 minutes ago Waterfind RT @beyondblue: Check out these tips for how you can cope with the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19). Connect with others or support those a… 3 minutes ago Julie RT @TESLOntario: The “Coping with COVID-19 Using Online Instruction” webinar is now posted on TESL Ontario’s YouTube channel-https://t.co/b… 3 minutes ago WorldSquashDay RT @SquashMadDotCom: Why squash can wait: join @dannymaz1 in sharing your thoughts by commenting under this article: https://t.co/ZRyiyvDOw… 4 minutes ago ECW Professional Body RT @EarlyChildAust: Don't miss the ECA Live Facebook event today 1pm: Coping with COVID-19 in ECEC. Watch it here: https://t.co/iDBB9qFwb5… 4 minutes ago Lori Quintana RT @sljournal: A comic that explains COVID-19 to kids, resources for students at home, and more tools for coping with the pandemic. https:/… 5 minutes ago Squash Mad Why squash can wait: join @dannymaz1 in sharing your thoughts by commenting under this article:… https://t.co/eDcOUv015K 5 minutes ago Cherise Rohr Allegrini, PhD, MPH @GET_Texas works to bring young people into the political process. I love hanging out with a bunch of millennials!… https://t.co/g13cauUuyN 8 minutes ago