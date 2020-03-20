Cierran temporalmente el Mall de Chico

Global  

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
El Mall de Chico estará cerrado temporalmente hasta el primero de abril.

Todas las tiendas también estarán cerradas.

Ayudar reducir la propagacón del coronavirus, chico mall esá cerrando temporalmente y se estima que vuelva abrir el primero de abril.

Esto por la seguridad de los empleados, clientes, inquilinos y comunidades.

Asegurna que van a estar monitoreando de cerca el estatus delárea y que reabrián el mall en base a la direccón de nuestras autoridades sanitarias




