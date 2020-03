13 First Alert Las Vegas evening forecast | Mar. 19, 2020

WHICH WE ARE ALL SO EXCITEDABOUT...LET'S GO TO....13 FIRST ALERTMETEOROLOGIST....DANI BECKSTROM....LIVE FROM HER HOME...SCATTERED RAIN WILL DEVELOP INTHE NEXT FEW HOURS AND IEXPECTED AT LEAST A FEW SHOWERSAROUND AT 5 AND 6 AND PERHAPS AFEW AT 11 AS WELL.NOTHING LIKE WHAT WE SAW LASTWEEK, BUT STILL A FEW AREAS OFRAIN FOR LAS VEGAS ANDSCATTERED AROUND SOUTHERNNEVADA.ANOTHER REMINDER THAT I DON'THAVEACCESS TO THE RUNDOWN SO IWOULD REALLY APPRECIATEPRODUCERS KEEPING ME IN THELOOP.I KNOW YOU GUYS ARE JUGGLING SOMUCH RIGHT NOW, BUT IF I COULDGET HIT TIMES AND LENGTHS ATLEAST 10-15 MINUTES BEFORESHOWTIME IT WOULD REALLY HELPME BE ABLE TO ADJUST ANDREFORMAT HITS ACCORDING TO THETIME I HAVE.IT TAKES ME A LITTLE LONGERWORKING OFF THE TABLET, SO IT'SNOT AS EASY FOR ME AS ITUSUALLY IS TO REARRANGE THINGS.THANKS!!

AFTER A DRY STARTTHURSDAY, SCATTERED SHOWERSARE EXPECTED FOR THE SECONDHALF OF THE DAY WITH BREEZY ANDCOOL CONDITIONS.SOUTHWEST GUSTS WILL APPROACH25 MPH THIS EVENING WITH MOSTLYCLOUDY SKIES.A 40-50% RAIN CHANCEDEVELOPS AFTER LUNCH TIMETHROUGH TONIGHT WITH SCATTEREDSHOWERS ACROSS SOUTHERN NEVADA.RAIN WILL QUIET DOWN OVERNIGHTINTO FRIDAY MORNING WITH LOWSIN THE 40S.HIGHS WILL BE CAPPED IN THEUPPER 50S NEAR 60 AGAINFRIDAY AFTERNOON WITH ANDISOLATED RAIN CHANCE AROUND20-30%, PRIMARILY OVER THEMOUNTAINS.TEMPERATURES BOUNCE BACK TO THEMID 60S SATURDAY AND NEAR70 ON SUNDAY WITH DRYCONDITIONS AND PARTLY CLOUDYSKIES.BREEZES AND ISOLATED RAINCHANCES RETURN MONDAY WITHHIGHS IN THE 60S THROUGH ATLEAST THE MIDDLE OFNEXT WEEK.A LOCAL FAMILY...ISN'T GOING TO LET....THE