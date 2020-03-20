Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Messages of Hope: Dr. Will and the Lafayette Theater

Messages of Hope: Dr. Will and the Lafayette Theater

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Messages of Hope: Dr. Will and the Lafayette Theater
Messages of Hope: Dr. Will and the Lafayette Theater
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Messages of Hope: Dr. Will and the Lafayette Theater

Theater on main street.

"lafayette--strong, kind and resilient."

Its website says the theater is closed, but they're asking people to "be safe, take care of one another, and do stuff at home."

The (second part of our "message of hope" tonight comes from doctor will miller, who took part in our "coronavirus conversation" last night.

As many of you noted, we had to sort of cut doctor will off at the end to make sure we ended on time.

Tonight...the rest of his message: you know i was in the local super-market today keeping my distance, but i came across a fellow who was old.

I mean really old.

When i spoke to him he was in his nineties.

You know what he said to me whan we were talking back and forth.

He said if we could get through world war 2, we can get through this.

I think that's a huge message to hold on to.

Human beings are resilient, the community is resilient.

Americans pull together.

Think about what happened every time we've had a crisis whether it was 9/11 or ww2 we pulled together.

That's what we're going to do right now.

We're going to pull together.

Temper your frustrations and connect with people who you know have good news, cheery news for you.

Maybe it's your church friends maybe it's your minister.

Do it.

Coming up tonight on news 18 at eleven..

The tippecanoe county clerk's office has




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hoosier47906

Herr Studt RT @WLFI: Thursday's Message of Hope is twofold - the first part comes from the Lafayette Theater and the second comes from Dr. Will Miller… 22 hours ago

WLFI

WLFI News 18 Thursday's Message of Hope is twofold - the first part comes from the Lafayette Theater and the second comes from D… https://t.co/txJ7DYEjTt 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.