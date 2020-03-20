J Balvin Talks New Album 'Colores', Dream Music Collaborations & How His Style Has Evolved | Billboard News 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:07s - Published J Balvin Talks New Album 'Colores', Dream Music Collaborations & How His Style Has Evolved | Billboard News J Balvin Talks New Album 'Colores', Dream Music Collaborations & How His Style Has Evolved | Billboard News