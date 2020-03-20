Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reporter Update: Shelby Cassesse - Gov. Wolf Closes Non-Essential Businesses

Reporter Update: Shelby Cassesse - Gov. Wolf Closes Non-Essential Businesses

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Reporter Update: Shelby Cassesse - Gov. Wolf Closes Non-Essential Businesses

Reporter Update: Shelby Cassesse - Gov. Wolf Closes Non-Essential Businesses

Gov.

Tom Wolf has closed all non-essential businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Tom Wolf Orders All Non-Life Sustaining Business Close [Video]

Gov. Tom Wolf Orders All Non-Life Sustaining Business Close

Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all non-life sustaining businesses to close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:26Published
Reporter Update: Shelby Cassesse: New Rules For Businesses That Sell Liquor [Video]

Reporter Update: Shelby Cassesse: New Rules For Businesses That Sell Liquor

Bars and restaurants that are still open are ordered to stop serving food and alcohol on-site, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:56Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.