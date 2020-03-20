Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tulsi Gabbard Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden

Tulsi Gabbard Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Tulsi Gabbard Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden

Tulsi Gabbard Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Biden

(Reuters) - U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end “forever wars,” dropped her long-shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday and endorsed front-runner Joe Biden in a video posted to Twitter.

“Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he’s motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” said Gabbard, 38.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Democratic nomination: Gabbard ends presidential bid, endorses Biden

Ms Gabbard says she does not agree with Mr Biden on every issue but he has a good heart. The post...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBC.caDenver PostThe AgeChicago S-TMediaite


Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid, gives support to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is suspending her presidential campaign,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Denver PostThe Age



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hopeausten1

Hopeausten RT @fred_guttenberg: Thank you @TulsiGabbard for doing this and endorsing @JoeBiden. It is time to move this campaign forward. @BernieSande… 33 seconds ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express #IEWorld | "Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and h… https://t.co/NbMsoGRxM4 1 minute ago

Ryanwages45

Ryan Wages RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard ends her 2020 presidential campaign and endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/iMk3MZi1GI https://t.co/lZ… 3 minutes ago

Magnytudelove

Lovely Magny RT @CNN: JUST IN: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Thursday ended her presidential campaign and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden. https… 4 minutes ago

charleyhankins

Charley Hankins 🌺 RT @amyklobuchar: Thank you Rep. @TulsiGabbard for your dedication to our country — in your presidential campaign, in Congress and in unifo… 6 minutes ago

MySoulRadio

MySoulRadio https://t.co/K3Usia5cb5 News For Us Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid, throws support to Biden - COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)… https://t.co/l2mMjOnQZK 11 minutes ago

PeggyMercer

Peggy Mercer BMI RT @ROCKONOHIO: Another One Bites the Dust! Adios Tulsi Gabbard ends White House bid https://t.co/Lea0UoKrLg 15 minutes ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India WATCH: Iraq War veteran Tulsi Gabbard has dropped out of the race to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee an… https://t.co/hJwdozlLxU 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tulsi Gabbard ends presidential bid, endorses Biden [Video]

Tulsi Gabbard ends presidential bid, endorses Biden

U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran who campaigned to end &quot;forever wars,&quot; dropped her long-shot bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday and..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published
Gabbard Drops Out [Video]

Gabbard Drops Out

On Thursday, Tulsi Gabbard ended her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 elections. Business Insider reports she was the last female candidate in the Democratic race. Gabbard had the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.