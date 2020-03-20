Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Directs FDA To Look Into Malaria Drug To Treat Coronavirus

Trump Directs FDA To Look Into Malaria Drug To Treat Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:54s - Published < > Embed
Trump Directs FDA To Look Into Malaria Drug To Treat Coronavirus

Trump Directs FDA To Look Into Malaria Drug To Treat Coronavirus

The president said he has instructed the FDA to look into whether chloroquine is effective in treating the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

With Minimal Evidence, Trump Asks F.D.A. to Study Malaria Drugs for Coronavirus

The president cites “tremendous promise” for existing drugs, but their use against the new virus...
NYTimes.com - Published

Trump Touts Malaria Drug, FDA Says It Isn't Approved for Virus

The Food and Drug Administration has been told by President Donald Trump to see if it can expand the...
Newsmax - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News Trump Directs FDA To Look Into Malaria Drug To Treat Coronavirus https://t.co/tsy6HCK1nB via @newsy 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing [Video]

Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that a rule created under the Obama administration giving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jurisdiction over disease testing impaired the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing [Video]

Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that a rule created under the Obama administration giving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jurisdiction over disease testing impaired the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.