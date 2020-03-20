Global  

California Gov. Issues Statewide Order for People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

California Gov.

Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases begin to spread.

Alert: California governor issues statewide order for people to stay at home amid virus outbreak.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California governor issues statewide order for people to stay at home...
California issues 'stay home' order; U.S. death toll hits 200

California issued a statewide 'stay at home" order on Thursday for its 40 million residents and...
Gov. Hogan Issues Order To Close Shopping Malls, Entertainment Venues Across Maryland [Video]

Gov. Hogan Issues Order To Close Shopping Malls, Entertainment Venues Across Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan orders the closure of any enclosed shopping malls and entertainment venues across the state effective at 5 p.m. Thursday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order to Limit Coronavirus Spread [Video]

Gov. Newsom Issues Statewide Stay-at-Home Order to Limit Coronavirus Spread

Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday evening announced a statewide stay-at-home order to reduce the threat of COVID-19. (3-19-20)

