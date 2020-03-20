Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus pandemic

State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus pandemic

State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus pandemic

Developing news coming out of the state department, will impact countless travelers in the next several days.

One family is now sharing their experience, and just arrived from Mexico.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

State Department Issues Level 4 Travel Advisory

State Department Issues Level 4 Travel AdvisoryWatch VideoThe U.S. Department of State issued a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory on Thursday. It's...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch



You Might Like


Tweets about this

francopizzetti

francesco pizzetti State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus pandemic USA sulle orme Italia anche av… https://t.co/6ySQA2JA73 11 minutes ago

ms_nmb

N Marchmon-Boykin State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/gezJmhWYXW 19 minutes ago

drdlwillis11

Donna Willis, MD State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to #coronavirus pandemic and The updated advisory also… https://t.co/YF5nLzajoe 22 minutes ago

WhollyAmericana

Holly of Hollywood RT @news_ntd: The U.S. @StateDept Department of State warned American citizens not to travel abroad over the #CCPVirus #pandemic, issuing i… 28 minutes ago

AnthonyPiment18

Quid pro quo RT @nodank_: State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus pandemic We still have a State Department? 33 minutes ago

CNNInternatDesk

International News State Department warns US citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/sA5S1eTrA6 34 minutes ago

dotdor

igu RT @abc7breaking: #Breaking - The U.S. State Department warns American citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus, issuing the highe… 35 minutes ago

josalofilms

Joseph Burns RT @WSJPolitics: The State Department has urged U.S. citizens currently abroad to return home immediately. https://t.co/ZmdXJcCn1j 39 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Union leaders, advocates criticize DOC plan for preventing coronavirus in prisons [Video]

Union leaders, advocates criticize DOC plan for preventing coronavirus in prisons

Union leaders and inmate legal advocates are criticizing the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry plan for preventing and managing a coronavirus outbreak in the state prison..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:02Published
State Department Issues Level 4 Travel Advisory [Video]

State Department Issues Level 4 Travel Advisory

The department said citizens who choose to leave the U.S. anyway could be forced to remain abroad indefinitely.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.