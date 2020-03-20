Oklahoma Renter Says He is Being Evicted After Not Being Able to Pay Rent Due to COVID-19 28 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 01:20s - Published Oklahoma Renter Says He is Being Evicted After Not Being Able to Pay Rent Due to COVID-19 Curt Knudson owns his own cleaning business, but he says he's seen a decrease in business since everything is shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Oklahoma Renter Says He is Being Evicted After Not Being Able to Pay Rent Due to COVID-19 WESTWOOD PARK APARTMENTS, AWESTWOOD PARK APARTMENTS, ABAD SITUATION, BUT THAT DIDN'TBAD SITUATION, BUT THAT DIDN'TBAD SITUATION, BUT THAT DIDN'TSTOP THEM FROM STARTING THESTOP THEM FROM STARTING THESTOP THEM FROM STARTING THEEVICTION PROCESS.EVICTION PROCESS.EVICTION PROCESS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this