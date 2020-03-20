Global  

US Urges Americans To Stop Traveling Abroad

US Urges Americans To Stop Traveling Abroad

US Urges Americans To Stop Traveling Abroad

The U.S. warned Americans to return home or to stay abroad indefinitely.

As the number of coronavirus deaths hit 200, Senate Republicans unveiled a $1 trillion economic stimulus plan.

According to Reuters, the plan would provide funds directly to businesses and the American public.

Two officials briefed on the matter said the U.S. may restrict travel across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Trump administration said it was not ruling out a temporary halt to all U.S. passenger air travel.

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. warns Americans against travel abroad; Senate unveils $1 trillion stimulus plan

The United States warned Americans on Thursday to return home or stay abroad indefinitely, while...
Reuters - Published

U.S. airlines capping fares from Europe to U.S. amid coronavirus restrictions

American Airlines Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc both said Thursday they will cap air fares on flights...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

State Department Instructs Americans 'Do Not Travel Abroad'

State Department Instructs Americans 'Do Not Travel Abroad'

State Department Instructs Americans 'Do Not Travel Abroad' The State Department issued the Level 4 travel advisory on Thursday, telling Americans in certain terms: do not travel. While not a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published
Trump Recommends No More Than 10 People Gathering [Video]

Trump Recommends No More Than 10 People Gathering

President Donald Trump recommended Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. The Trump administration also wants people to avoid non-essential travel, bars and restaurants. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
