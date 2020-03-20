Global  

Indiana Tech, USF Well-Represented on NAIA All-American Teams

Again to kyle...saint francis and indiana tech also feeling the love from the league today..u-s-f's antwaan cushingberry and lauren mcbryar were both named naia honorable mention all americans today..cushingberry led the usf men with 13 points per game..

Mcbryar averaged 12 and a half...and from indiana tech... josh kline and deann kauffman both tabbed all americans as well..kline was an honorable mention, while kauffman was named




