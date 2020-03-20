Mangas Named NAIA National Player of the Year

A later time.

So while the ihsaa becomes the latest victim to the coronavirus pandemic..the naia cut the cord on their postseason tournament a week ago already...but still..

They did have some hardware to hand out..

And a former locker room regular cashed in big time... indiana wesleyan junior and warsaw alum kyle mangas was not only named a first team all american for the third time..

He also was named the naia division two men's basketball player of the year...for the season, mangas averaged 26 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game... mangas became iwu's all time leading scorer this season..

And he helped lead the wildcats to a 29 and 4 record and a crossroads league title... 3