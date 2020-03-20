Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mangas Named NAIA National Player of the Year

Mangas Named NAIA National Player of the Year

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Mangas Named NAIA National Player of the Year
Mangas Named NAIA National Player of the Year
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mangas Named NAIA National Player of the Year

A later time.

So while the ihsaa becomes the latest victim to the coronavirus pandemic..the naia cut the cord on their postseason tournament a week ago already...but still..

They did have some hardware to hand out..

And a former locker room regular cashed in big time... indiana wesleyan junior and warsaw alum kyle mangas was not only named a first team all american for the third time..

He also was named the naia division two men's basketball player of the year...for the season, mangas averaged 26 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game... mangas became iwu's all time leading scorer this season..

And he helped lead the wildcats to a 29 and 4 record and a crossroads league title... 3




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlennMariniWANE

Glenn Marini VIDEO: Congrats to @WCHS_TigerBball grad & @IWUHoops junior Kyle Mangas (@Kmango2) on being named NAIA DII National… https://t.co/KkEpX6wMUc 6 hours ago

j_meyer34

Josh Meyer RT @NAIA: DII M🏀| Kyle Mangas of @IWUWildcats named #NAIADIIMBB National Player of the Year! Read about it and the entire All-America list… 7 hours ago

angdicarlo

Angelo Di Carlo Congrats to @Warsaw_Tigers alum Kyle Mangas on being named NAIA Division II National Player of the Year. @Kmango2… https://t.co/fPdk8TYxDC 9 hours ago

NAIA

NAIA DII M🏀| Kyle Mangas of @IWUWildcats named #NAIADIIMBB National Player of the Year! Read about it and the entire All… https://t.co/Sx3bHaxT7U 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation Renamed To Honor Gianna Bryant [Video]

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation Renamed To Honor Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy has been renamed Mamba & Mambacita Sports Academy. Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant said the name change is to honor their daughter Gianna Bryant. Kobe and Gianna were..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Pappy Sitter Movie [Video]

Pappy Sitter Movie

Pappy Sitter Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Franck and Karine are offered a job on a cruise ship they can’t refuse. The only problem: their daughter Camille has to study for her finals but has..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:37Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.