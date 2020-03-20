Global  

5-Year-Old Girl Among Hundreds Of Marylanders Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

5-Year-Old Girl Among Hundreds Of Marylanders Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

5-Year-Old Girl Among Hundreds Of Marylanders Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

A five-year-old girl is among the latest patients of coronavirus in Maryland, Gov.

Larry Hogan announced, just a day after the state reported its first death.

It's the first case of a child contracting COVID-19 in Maryland.

