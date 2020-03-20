Global  

Parents Adjust As COVID-19-Related School Closure Is Extended

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday extended the closure of Chicago Public Schools to April 20.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

