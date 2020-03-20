Global  

Five Tweets From Parents Appreciating Teachers During The Coronavirus Quarantine

“Day 2 of homeschooling and I already want to quit my teaching job.” 2.

“Home schooling has begun here and I can say with absolute conviction that teachers should be paid like CEOs.” 3.

“One hour into homeschooling and all I can say is teachers are heroes and patriots.” 4.

“Teachers may be getting some sweet notes or treats or maybe even some apologies in a few weeks.” 5.

“PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS SHOULD BE IN THE 1%”

