Five Tweets From Parents Appreciating Teachers During The Coronavirus Quarantine

1.

“Day 2 of homeschooling and I already want to quit my teaching job.” 2.

“Home schooling has begun here and I can say with absolute conviction that teachers should be paid like CEOs.” 3.

“One hour into homeschooling and all I can say is teachers are heroes and patriots.” 4.

“Teachers may be getting some sweet notes or treats or maybe even some apologies in a few weeks.” 5.

“PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS SHOULD BE IN THE 1%”