Five Bills To Pause Payments On During The Coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published Five Bills To Pause Payments On During The Coronavirus 1. Membership and subscriptions, such as meal deliveries or gym memberships. 2. Credit card payments may be skipped without accruing interest, depending on the company. 3. Utilities may offer some options such as not shutting off power if you’re unable to pay. 4. Interest on federal student loan payments have been paused. 5. Private student loan payments may offer short-term payment relief, depending on the borrower. 0

